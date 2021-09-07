Sponsored Content
Vučić Hosted Kurz: The "Fight Against Illegal Migration"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:41 ♦ (Vindobona)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić recently received Chancellor Kurz in Belgrade. The two of them spoke about illegal migration, especially regarding the refugees fleeing from Afghanistan. Other topics of discussion included bilateral relations and the EU rapprochement process. Kurz also spoke with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić about EU accession for the Western Balkans.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić (right) meeting in Belgrade. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
