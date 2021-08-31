Sponsored Content
Afghanistan: Austria Discusses Aid with Neighboring States Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan
To discuss cooperation and support on the situation in Afghanistan, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer initiated a joint video conference with Afghanistan's Central Asian neighbors, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as three European countries, Germany, Denmark, and Greece. The focus of the conversation with Afghanistan’s neighboring countries was on security, migration, and humanitarian aid.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (left) at a joint press conference before their virtual meeting about Afghanistan. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot
Developments in Afghanistan are currently the focus of international attention. In order to discuss cooperation and support in the current situation, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer initiated a joint video conference with three European partner countries, Germany, Denmark, and Greece, as well as Afghanistan's Central Asian neighbors, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
