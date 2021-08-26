Sponsored Content
Austrian Emergency Aid Package of 18 Million Euros for Afghan Women
Austria has announced that it will provide 15 million euros in emergency aid to help the people of Afghanistan. This is in addition to the 3 million euros that Austria already promised to donate to the UNHCR. The total of 18 million euros is intended to benefit, above all, organizations that campaign for the empowerment of women in the region, such as UN Women.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (middle) and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) announced that Austria will provide 18 million euros to aid the people of Afghanistan and refugees in the region. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
International aid organizations are currently warning almost daily of a rapid increase in the number of people in Afghanistan and the region who will be dependent on food aid and humanitarian aid. …
