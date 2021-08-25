Van der Bellen Appeals for the Acceptance of Afghans

In his speech at the opening of the European Forum Alpbach (EFA) with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen appealed for the acceptance of refugees from Afghanistan. Despite Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's concerns about accepting refugees, the president argued that there is a legal, moral and political obligation for the EU to offer protection to those forced to leave their country.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (left) meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) at the European Forum Alpbach. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

