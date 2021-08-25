Sponsored Content
Van der Bellen Appeals for the Acceptance of Afghans
Sponsored Content
In his speech at the opening of the European Forum Alpbach (EFA) with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen appealed for the acceptance of refugees from Afghanistan. Despite Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's concerns about accepting refugees, the president argued that there is a legal, moral and political obligation for the EU to offer protection to those forced to leave their country.
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (left) meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) at the European Forum Alpbach. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
In a speech at the opening of the European Forum Alpbach (EFA), Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appealed for the acceptance of refugees from Afghanistan. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Founding Event of the Crimea Platform: "Destabilization of Ukraine weakens the security of us all" (Yesterday)
Schallenberg on Afghanistan: "Particularly close coordination between the EU partners is essential." (August 20)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content