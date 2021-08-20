Sponsored Content
Schallenberg on Afghanistan: "Particularly close coordination between the EU partners is essential."
Before a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg commented on the escalating events surrounding the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. He stressed the necessity for cooperation among the EU member states to help deal with the situation.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "We must not wait to react until the problem manifests itself at Europe's external borders." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
