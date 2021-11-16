Austria Welcomes New Sanctions Against Belarus
Foreign Minister Linhart attended the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, at which the 27 foreign ministers of the EU agreed upon new sanctions against Belarus. They also discussed other topics, such as the EU enlargement process. Read what was discussed at the meeting and watch an interview with the Austrian foreign minister.
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "The point is that we will use the import of people as a basis for sanctions against Belarus. We must not allow ourselves to be blackmailed here." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart attended the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels along with all of his counterparts from the EU.
The focus of the meeting was on current developments on the EU’s external border with Belarus and the EU’s increased engagement in the Western Balkans and the Sahel zone. …
