Western Balkans: Foreign Minister Linhart Visits Albania and North Macedonia

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "As the Western Balkans come closer to the EU, we must concentrate on issues that have a direct impact on their citizens."

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart recently visited the Western Balkan states of North Macedonia and Albania.

The main topics of the discussions with high-ranking representatives of the two countries were potential measures against illegal migration along the Balkan route, the progress on EU accession negotiations, and economic relations. …