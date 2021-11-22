Western Balkans: Foreign Minister Linhart Visits Albania and North Macedonia

PeopleOther ♦ Published: November 22, 2021; 16:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

Foreign Minister Linhart, accompanied by an Austrian business delegation, visited the Western Balkan States of North Macedonia and Albania. Read about the foreign minister's meetings with various government officials, as well as his meetings with local business people as part of the ReFocus Austria initiative.

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "As the Western Balkans come closer to the EU, we must concentrate on issues that have a direct impact on their citizens." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Österreichische Außenministerium / Dragan Tatic, CC BY 2.0

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart recently visited the Western Balkan states of North Macedonia and Albania.

The main topics of the discussions with high-ranking representatives of the two countries were potential measures against illegal migration along the Balkan route, the progress on EU accession negotiations, and economic relations. …

