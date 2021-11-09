Linhart's Round of Visits to Central Asian Autocrats Was All about Deepening Economic Relations

Foreign Minister Linhart visited the Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan to strengthen economic relations. The foreign minister met various leaders and participated in multiple economic forums. Read about the details of his trip to Central Asia.

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "In discussions with my Central Asian counterparts and with the representatives of Austrian companies, we agreed that there is enormous economic potential in Central Asia." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Österreichische Außenministerium / Dragan Tatic, CC BY 2.0

As was previously reported by Vindobona.org, Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart recently visited the Central Asian states of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Linhart focused on expanding bilateral economic relations with each of these countries.

