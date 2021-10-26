Vienna Hosts "Central 5" Foreign Ministers

The foreign ministers of Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Austria, which make up the informal "Central 5" (C5) forum, recently met at the Albertina in Vienna. Read about the meeting, what Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said, and watch the full joint press conference.

Joint press conference of the foreign ministers of the "Central 5" (C5). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / YouTube Screenshot

As part of the loose dialogue forum “Central 5” (C5), foreign ministers Anže Logar of Slovenia, Ivan Korčok from Slovakia, Jakub Kulhánek from the Czech Republic, and Péter Szijjártó from Hungary all met in the Albertina in Vienna with Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart. …

