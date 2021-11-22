Solidarity with Vietnam: Austria Sends 50,000 Vaccines

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "Deliveries like this show that Austria is a reliable partner in times of crisis." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

The Austrian ambassador to Vietnam, Hans-Peter Glanzer, recently presented the Vietnamese Ministry of Health with a donation of 50,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination doses.

The donation to Vietnam comes as parts of the country are experiencing a resurgence of the virus, and it is part of an ongoing series of deliveries to countries in dire need of vaccines. …