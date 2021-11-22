Solidarity with Vietnam: Austria Sends 50,000 Vaccines
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: November 22, 2021; 14:13 ♦ (Vindobona)
Parts of Vietnam are currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19. To simultaneously help Vietnam in the fight against the virus and improve bilateral relations, Austria donated 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Read more about this act of solidarity.
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "Deliveries like this show that Austria is a reliable partner in times of crisis." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication
The Austrian ambassador to Vietnam, Hans-Peter Glanzer, recently presented the Vietnamese Ministry of Health with a donation of 50,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination doses.
The donation to Vietnam comes as parts of the country are experiencing a resurgence of the virus, and it is part of an ongoing series of deliveries to countries in dire need of vaccines. …
