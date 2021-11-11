Austrian Airlines on the Way Back to Pre-Crisis Levels

In midsummer 2021, the carrier already recorded a 10 percent increase in the tourist segment compared to the pre-crisis year 2019. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines / Flickr Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Austrian Airlines is "ready for take-off" for summer 2022.

The carrier will fly to almost 110 destinations with a weekly frequency of around 1,200 flights. Austrian Airlines is thus not only offering an attractive range of services, but is also taking a decisive stand against the expected increase in competition from low-cost airlines.

This will result in a capacity increase of ten aircraft across the Austrian route network in Europe compared to 2021. …