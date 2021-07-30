Vienna International Airport: Current Situation for Arriving and Departing Passengers
Before traveling through Vienna International Airport, it is important to be up to date on the current regulations regarding COVID-19. Read about entry requirements, PCR testing at the airport, and more.
Below is a summary of the current situation for travelers at the Vienna International Airport.
Getting to the airport
During the summer months, parking is available in parking garages 3 & 4 at the rate of parking lot C if booked online.
Due to the limited capacity, especially in parking lot C, it is recommended to reserve online in advance.
The City Airport Train is temporarily unavailable, but Vienna Airport Lines are available with reduced offers of transportation.
Current flight operations
Check-in for all departures currently takes place in Terminals 1 and 3. A protective mask requirement (mouth-nose protection) applies throughout the terminal for passengers and employees. All necessary and operation-maintaining departments are staffed and accessible around the clock, and the entire airport is monitored and controlled by security personnel.
Entry requirements
Countries with low epidemiological risk do not require registration and quarantine. However, the 3G-rules (vaccinated, tested or recovered) still apply.
Beginning August 3, 2021, return travelers and vacationers from the Netherlands, Spain or Cyprus must provide proof of their full vaccination or a negative PCR test result with them when they enter the country. Travelers without such proof must register and take a PCR test at the Health Center Vienna Airport. The Health Center is open daily from 7:00 to 20:00. In case of arrival outside the opening hours or in case of a large rush, the PCR test can also be made up within 24 hours.
Entry from virus variant areas is generally prohibited, except for Austrian citizens, EU and EEA citizens, among others. Here, when entering from risk countries, a negative result of a Covid test must be carried, a registration with the Pre-Travel Clearance Form must be made and a ten-day quarantine must be started. This regulation also applies to entry into Austria from all other countries.
More information on entry requirements and a list of countries with low epidemiological risk can be found in Vindobona’s recent article here.
Entry requirements of foreign countries
Several countries have tightened entry regulations for travelers from Austria and in some cases have closed airports to international flights. More information on entry regulations and travel warnings can be found at the website of the Austrian Foreign Ministry. Austrians abroad are encouraged to register online.
Prior to departure, travelers to Greece must duly register on the website of the Greek authorities and present the QR code received at check-in or boarding, as well as duly complete the Passenger Locator forms issued by the airline.
COVID-19 PCR tests available at airport
Vienna International Airport offers passengers the possibility to undergo molecular-biological COVID-19 testing (PCR test) directly on-site at the airport after arriving in Austria. More information can be found in Vindobona’s recent article on testing at the airport here.
Preventive measures
Check-in, boarding and information desks are equipped with protection, distance markings are placed on the boarding areas and hand disinfection stands are set up. Passengers will be informed about these measures on-site via announcements and information monitors in the terminal.
Vienna Airport is also carrying out increased cleaning activities throughout the airport. Handrails, door handles and sanitary facilities are cleaned more frequently, also filters in ventilation systems are changed more frequently. Mouth-nose protection masks are required throughout the terminal for passengers and employees. People with afflictions can contact employees of Vienna Airport at any time.
Due to the frequent changes of COVID-19 regulations in Austria and abroad, it is important to check for the latest updates on the websites of the relevant airports, airlines and governments before traveling.