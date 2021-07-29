Can I Get Free COVID-19 Tests at Vienna Airport and How Does It Work?
PCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are available at the Vienna International Airport. However, they are not free, and there is a process for getting one. Learn more about the specifics here.
Getting a test for COVID-19 at the Vienna International Airport is definitely an option for travelers. Below are answers to some of the common questions that people have about getting tested at the airport.
Which tests are available?
The airport offers both the PCR test and the rapid antigen tests for COVID-19.
Where can I get tested?
The tests will take place directly at Vienna Airport Health Center in Office Park 3. Registration is only possible on the ground floor. Office Park 3 is the building between the NH Hotel and the Tower. The registration is accessible via a street-side entrance.
When can I get tested?
Monday to Sunday from 7:00 to 20:00 (last registration at 19:00).
What do I need to bring?
- Photo ID
- ATM or credit card (no cash possible)
- Optional: pre-filled registration form
How much does it cost?
A PCR test is € 69 for adults and € 49 for children up to 18 years.
The rapid antigen tests are € 25 for adults and € 15 for children up to 18 years.
When and how will I receive the results?
Results from all tests are sent in a medical report in German and English in an encrypted e-mail.
Rapid antigen test results will be available within 30 minutes.
PCR test results can be available within a few hours, but no later than the next day:
- Test taken by 13:00 - medical certificate on the same day by 23:00
- Test taken after 13:00 - medical certificate on the following day by 16:00
- Test on the weekend/public holiday - medical certificate on the following day by 16:00
*These times are not concrete, and there may be delays due to demand.
More Information
Tests are not available for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Further information and necessary forms can be found on the Vienna International Airport’s website.