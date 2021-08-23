Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines Tests AIRail Baggage Drop On Trains
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 3 hours ago; 16:27 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines and Austrian Railways (ÖBB) will test baggage drop-off directly to the Railjet to make the “train-to-flight” journey even more comfortable. Customers will be able to check-in their baggage on the train for their entire trip during the upcoming test phase from August 23 to October 21, 2021.
The baggage drop service in the Railjet will initially be introduced on a test basis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Billy Hathorn, CC BY 3.0
From August 23, Austrian Airlines together with ÖBB will be testing baggage drop-off directly to the Railjet to make the “train-to-flight” journey even more comfortable. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Public Transport in Austria: When and How Will the Low-Cost Flat-Rate "1-2-3-Ticket" Be Introduced? (July 14)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content