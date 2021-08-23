Austrian Airlines Tests AIRail Baggage Drop On Trains

Austrian Airlines and Austrian Railways (ÖBB) will test baggage drop-off directly to the Railjet to make the “train-to-flight” journey even more comfortable. Customers will be able to check-in their baggage on the train for their entire trip during the upcoming test phase from August 23 to October 21, 2021.

The baggage drop service in the Railjet will initially be introduced on a test basis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Billy Hathorn, CC BY 3.0

