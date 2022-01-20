Sponsored Content
Vienna Airport Hub: Ryanair to Take Further Market Share from Competitor Austrian Airlines
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: January 20, 2022; 19:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Ryanair continues to cut into the market share of Austrian Airlines at Vienna International Airport. Read about the growth of this discount airline and how it is competing with Austrian Airlines in its home country.
Ryanair expects its market share in Vienna to grow to 25 percent. / Picture: © Ryanair Group
The discount airline Ryanair, along with its subsidiaries Lauda Europe, Buzz, and Malta Air, continues to grow and is cutting into the market share of Austrian Airlines in Vienna. …
