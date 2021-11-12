New Cargo Airline DHL Air Austria Creates 54 New Jobs at Vienna Airport

Cake Cutting with Dr. Magnus Brunner, State Secretary for Aviation; Barbara Achleitner, Managing Director of DHL Air Austria and Ralf Schweighöfer, CEO of DHL Express Austria. / Picture: © Deutsche Post AG / DHL Express Austria / Christian Husar

The founding of DHL Air Austria is an important milestone for DHL Express in Austria, which began 41 years ago.

"With this important step, we are making our air freight network in Europe more flexible and stable, while at the same time continuing to meet our customers' high demand for cross-border express deliveries and providing them with sufficient capacity," says Ralf Schweighöfer, CEO of DHL Express Austria. …