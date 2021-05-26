New Cargo Airline Relocates to Austria

TransportAirlines & Airports ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

Express service provider DHL Express is relocating a large part of its cargo airline from England to the Vienna area. The new cargo airline for the European market, based in Austria, is said to be a strong signal for the location.

DHL Express aircraft at the hub in Hörsching in the district Linz-Land in the Austrian state of Upper Austria. / Picture: © DHL Express Austria

Express service provider DHL Express has announced its plans for the future structure of its European air freight network. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Selected as Most Desired Luxury Travel Destination (Yesterday)
Ryanair to Close its Base in Vienna (December 4, 2020)
Austrian Airlines Goes Into Hibernation (October 29, 2020)
Read More
UK United Kingdom, Transport Industry, Roy Hughes, Ralf Schweighoefer, Magnus Brunner, Freight Service, DHL Express, DHL, Brexit, Austro Control, Airline Industry, BMK - Federal Ministry for Climate Action Environment Energy Mobility Innovation Technology
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter