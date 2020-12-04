Sponsored Content
Ryanair to Close its Base in Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
The low-cost airline Ryanair will be closing down its base in Vienna. According to a leaked internal report, the parent company of Austrian Laudamotion, will move the base of its three Boeing planes to a not yet disclosed European airport and close down the base on Vienna's airport.
Ryanair, the parent company of Laudamotion, will close down its Vienna base by the end of 2020. / Picture: © Ryanair DAC
Ryanair will close its base in Vienna at the end of the year.
As a result, the three Boeing planes will no longer be based in Vienna and Ryanair's employees in Vienna have been faced with the alternative of moving to Dublin, Athens or Thessaloniki or losing their jobs. …
