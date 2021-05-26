Sponsored Content
Vienna Selected as Most Desired Luxury Travel Destination
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Vienna has one yet another award. After being selected as the most liveable city of the world for a number of years already, Vienna has now been awarded the prize for the "Most Desired Preferred Destination" by the luxury travel network "Traveller Made".
Vienna was selected as "Most Desired Preferred Destination" by the luxury travel network "Traveller Made". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jakob Reiter / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
The award of the luxury travel network "Traveller Made" for the most desirable destination 2021 goes to Vienna. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Most Potential Vienna Travellers Have Written Off This Year, But Get Ready For A Full Come Back From 2021 (July 29, 2020)
Oh Vienna: Austria's Capital Remains the World’s Most Liveable City (September 5, 2019)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content