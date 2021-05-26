Vienna Selected as Most Desired Luxury Travel Destination

Lifestyle & TravelLuxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:10 ♦ (Vindobona)

Vienna has one yet another award. After being selected as the most liveable city of the world for a number of years already, Vienna has now been awarded the prize for the "Most Desired Preferred Destination" by the luxury travel network "Traveller Made".

Vienna was selected as "Most Desired Preferred Destination" by the luxury travel network "Traveller Made". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jakob Reiter / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)

The award of the luxury travel network "Traveller Made" for the most desirable destination 2021 goes to Vienna. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Most Potential Vienna Travellers Have Written Off This Year, But Get Ready For A Full Come Back From 2021 (July 29, 2020)
Life in Vienna Has Awakened again - The Giant Ferris Wheel Is Turning again (June 1, 2020)
Oh Vienna: Austria's Capital Remains the World’s Most Liveable City (September 5, 2019)
Read More
WienTourismus - Wiener Tourismusverband - Vienna Tourist Board, Traveller Made, Tourism Industry, Norbert Kettner, Awards
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter