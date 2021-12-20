Austrian Airlines Finally Has a Female Chief Executive

PeopleExecutives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:12 ♦ (Vindobona)

Annette Mann has been chosen to be the next CEO of Austrian Airlines, succeeding Alexis von Hoensbroech. Ms. Mann will become the first female CEO of Austrian Airlines. Read more about her selection and her predecessor's departure.

New CEO of Austrian Airlines Annette Mann. / Picture: © 2021 Deutsche Lufthansa AG

The Lufthansa Executive Board has nominated Annette Mann, who is currently Head of Corporate Responsibility for the Lufthansa Group, as CEO of Austrian Airlines.

Subject to her being formally appointed by the Supervisory Board of Austrian Airlines, Ms. Mann will officially take over as CEO of Austrian Airlines in March 2022 and will be working in cooperation with the other current Executive Board members, namely CCO Michael Trestl and COO Francesco Sciortino. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
UNESCO: Austria Elected to the Executive Board for the Fourth Time since 1948 (November 23)
Anadi Bank: Former Deutsche Bank Board Member Becomes New Board Member for FinTech (November 5)
Women on the Boards of Austrian Listed Companies: Only 14 out of 192 (September 6)
Read More
Women Issues, Swiss International Air Lines, Michael Trestl, Lufthansa, Leaders, Francesco Sciortino, Christina Foerster, AUA Austrian Airlines, Annette Mann, Alexis von Hoensbroech, Airline Industry
Featured
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter