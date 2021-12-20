Sponsored Content
Austrian Airlines Finally Has a Female Chief Executive
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:12 ♦ (Vindobona)
Annette Mann has been chosen to be the next CEO of Austrian Airlines, succeeding Alexis von Hoensbroech. Ms. Mann will become the first female CEO of Austrian Airlines. Read more about her selection and her predecessor's departure.
New CEO of Austrian Airlines Annette Mann. / Picture: © 2021 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
The Lufthansa Executive Board has nominated Annette Mann, who is currently Head of Corporate Responsibility for the Lufthansa Group, as CEO of Austrian Airlines.
Subject to her being formally appointed by the Supervisory Board of Austrian Airlines, Ms. Mann will officially take over as CEO of Austrian Airlines in March 2022 and will be working in cooperation with the other current Executive Board members, namely CCO Michael Trestl and COO Francesco Sciortino. …
