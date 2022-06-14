Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Serbia and Kosovo
Austrian foreign policy is always eager in the Balkans, especially in times of the Ukraine war. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled again to the Western Balkans region, more precisely to Serbia and Kosovo. The talks focused on the impact of the Russian war against Ukraine, the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries and the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.
The Western Balkans are strategically important for the European Union and Austria is trying to advance Euro-Atlantic integration in the Balkans.
Especially in the course of the Ukraine war, voices are being raised saying that the countries of the Balkans are being ignored. Thus, Austria repeatedly advocated that the Balkan states, which are EU candidates, are not left out because of Ukraine.
The region is just as vulnerable to the Ukraine war, and Russian influence may spread to the Balkans as well if discontent continues to rise.
The very vulnerable region had its own bloody wars in the 1990s. So did Kosovo and Serbia. In 1999, the Kosovo War broke out.
Kosovo, then a province of Serbia, wanted independence and civil war broke out. The atrocities committed against Kosovo by Serbian paramilitary units and special police under the Milošević regime culminated in a NATO operation in which all of Serbia was bombed. The NATO operation ended the conflict. In 2008, Kosovo officially became independent, making it the youngest state in Europe. Since then, both countries have been seeking membership in the European Union. However, there are still disputes over Kosovo's independence between the governments in Belgrade and Prishtina.
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg traveled to the region and visited both capitals.
Schallenberg in Serbia
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to Belgrade, where he met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Minister for Europe Jadranka Joksimović and Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković.
Constructive and open talks with Pres. Vucic @predsednikrs and PM Brnabić. #Austria and #Serbia share close relations, with Austria being one of the largest investors. Serbia can fully count on our support for #EU accession. It‘s clear that EU perspective is not a one-way street. pic.twitter.com/hS1AhVS7cr— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 13, 2022
The talks focused on the impact of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries. The visit was also marked by the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.
During the meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selaković, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warned against the destabilizing effects of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on the entire Western Balkans.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg appealed that the EU must adopt a more geostrategic approach to enlargement. To this end, the Foreign Minister, together with Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler, submitted a "non-paper" to the EU foreign ministers and to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, at the end of May. The working paper proposes measures of gradual integration, for example in the areas of energy, climate and research, as well as gradual access to EU funds and EU decision-making.
"We need to make the EU enlargement process more tangible and focus on the concrete benefits in the process leading up to full membership", pleaded Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg for a rapprochement with the EU that reaches citizens quickly and tangibly. In addition, the EU must make it clear that the Western Balkans are an immovable part of the EU family, appealed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Schallenberg stressed to his Serbian counterpart that Serbia, as the largest country in the Western Balkans, has a special responsibility in matters of European integration and in dealing with Russia.
He welcomed the fact that Serbia joined the overwhelming majority of the international community in condemning the Russian invasion at the United Nations General Assembly. Building on this step, Serbia should also join EU sanctions, Alexander Schallenberg said.
"Especially states like Austria and Serbia, which do not belong to any military alliance, know that equidistance is actually impossible when it comes to an attack on international law", concluded Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Met my Serbian counterpart Nikola #Selaković in #Belgrade today. Reiterated that the Western Balkan countries are a core part of the European family. As for #Russia’s aggression in #Ukraine: Equidistance is impossible when international law is under attack. pic.twitter.com/Fo7oGQHujN— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 13, 2022
In addition, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, talked with Alexander Schallenberg, about bilateral and economic relations, and cooperation in the region and European integration of Serbia.
Prime Minister Brnabić expressed her gratitude to Austria for its continuous support for the European path of the Western Balkans, emphasizing that Serbia is firmly committed to continuing the reform process and at the same time stronger cooperation within the region.
According to her, cooperation in the region is one of the key priorities of this government and Serbia is making great efforts on regional networking, to enable greater competitiveness of Serbia's economy and greater attractiveness of the region for attracting investments, which increases living standards of all citizens in Serbia.
Brnabić assessed that the reforms that Serbia is implementing represent a contribution to the intensification of economic cooperation in the future with Serbia's partners and the arrival of new Austrian companies on the Serbian market.
Assessing very positively the economic growth of Serbia in the past period, Schallenberg said that there is interest in intensifying economic cooperation and cooperation in the field of energy, especially in the field of renewable energy sources.
Brnabić assessed that the issue of energy will be one of the key issues for the future in the Serbian government and one of the greatest challenges of the European community, and in that light, she emphasized the importance of cooperation with all of Serbia's partners, of which "Austria occupies an important place."
Schallenberg in Kosovo
Following his visit to Serbia, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to Kosovo, where he was received by Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu.
Pleased to welcome Foreign Minister @a_schallenberg to Kosovo today at this crucial juncture for the region & Europe.— Vjosa Osmani (@VjosaOsmaniPRKS) June 14, 2022
Austria is an ardent supporter of ’s Euro-Atlantic path, for which I thanked the minister and expressed the strong desire to continue our close cooperation. pic.twitter.com/QADWTuI5Hb
After this prelude, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met in Kosovo with his counterpart Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz as well as Prime Minister Albin Kurti for working talks. In addition to the situation in Ukraine and the EU enlargement process, the talks focused as well in Prishtina on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg explained the importance of the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia as "the eye of a needle through which the entire region must pass."
In-depth talks with President @VjosaOsmaniPRKS and Prime Minister @albinkurti today. Discussed current geopolitical challenges and #Kosovo’s path to #EU. Always a pleasure to visit this young, dynamic country and deepen our bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/hVix8I93PP— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 14, 2022
Austria has always been an active supporter of Kosovo on its way to the European Union. Austria wants to accelerate this process, especially against the background of the war in Ukraine.
"It is quite deliberate that I am here at this time in a region that is so important for us Austria. We have to take note that Moscow would have the possibility to destabilize without firing a single shot", said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
Delighted to meet my colleague @gervallaschwarz in #Pristina today. Glad that Kosovo fully shares our united EU position on Russia‘s war of aggression. Austria has been and remains a staunch supporter of Kosovo: Credibility of EU accession perspective is more important than ever. pic.twitter.com/BshFTeTROe— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) June 14, 2022
According to Schallenberg, the support of the EU sanctions on Russia is clear proof that Kosovo is committed to basic European values. The EU must now also keep its promises. Visa-free travel for the citizens of Kosovo should become a reality as soon as possible. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg reiterated his support for visa liberalization for the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo as well as for Kosovo's membership in the Council of Europe.
"There is no reason to treat the citizens of Kosovo differently. The issue of visa liberalization is a key issue for the credibility of the EU. The EU must put its money where its mouth is and show that it keeps its promises", stressed Foreign Minister Schallenberg in Prishtina.
Austria supports Kosovo and would like to intensify bilateral relations with the country. According to both sides, the excellent bilateral relations have a long tradition that go far beyond the time when Austria, as one of the first states, recognized the independence of Kosovo. This fact was highlighted by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.
The close cooperation between Kosovo and Austria ranges from educational programs for young Kosovars to economic cooperation. The Kosovo-Austrian Business Forum, which took place in Prishtina in April of this year, is an indicator of the quality and innovative strength that is of particular importance to Austria as the fourth largest investor.
Expressing gratitude, especially for the assistance in economy, trade, education, and culture, Prime Minister Kurti said that he hopes for increased bilateral cooperation in these areas.
Kurti stressed that the Government of the Republic of Kosovo is ready to increase cooperation to increase investment and trade exchanges. Emphasizing institutional stability and positive economic indicators, the Prime Minister said that Kosovo proves that democratic governance and economic development go hand in hand.
Both sides ultimately praised the organization of the Joint Economic Forum in Kosovo, for the opportunities it offered in the direct exchange between the enterprises of Kosovo and Austria.
The visit to Kosovo was concluded by a visit to the Austrian KFOR contingent. Schallenberg met with Colonel Franz Sitzwohl, commander of the Austrian contingent, as well as members of the Austrian troops of KFOR. Austria has been supporting the peace mission as a contribution to the stabilization of the region since 1999 and, with a total of 284 soldiers, is the largest troop contributor from a non-aligned country.
One of the most important goals of Austria's foreign policy is stabilization in the Balkans and the European integration of the Western Balkan states.
Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs
Government of the Republic of Serbia