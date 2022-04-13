Advertise with Vindobona.org

U.S. and UK Sanction Individuals in the Balkans

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:51 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Balkan states are plagued by corruption, which only fosters an unstable situation. The Balkans are important for the stability of Europe and especially in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Balkans remain important for the West. That is why the U.S. and UK have sanctioned individuals.

The U.S. and UK have sanctioned individuals in the western Balkans. / Picture: © Google Maps 2018

The Balkans are important to the stability of Europe, and especially in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Balkans remain important to the West. The Balkan states are plagued by corruption, which only fosters an unstable situation.

Especially for Russia, an unstable Balkans results well, because Russia tries to swim with the corruption in the Balkans. …

