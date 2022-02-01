Sponsored Content
German and Austrian EU Ministers Supportive of Accession Process for Western Balkans
Sponsored Content
German EU Minister Anna Lührmann met with Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler in Vienna. Read what they said about EU accession for the Western Balkan states, compulsory vaccination, and more.
German EU Minister Anna Lührmann (left) and Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler (right) meeting in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter
German EU Minister Anna Lührmann recently met with her Austrian counterpart Karoline Edtstadler at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna for a working meeting.
At a joint press conference, EU Minister Edtstadler expressed her hope for closer cooperation between Germany and Austria, “We know that there is a strong axis between Paris and Berlin. Hopefully, in the future, there will be an even stronger axis between Berlin and Vienna. With a new government in Germany, we hope to be able to jointly advance many things that are now on the table in the European Union.” …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Priorities of Austrian Foreign Policy in the Face of Numerous Global Challenges in 2022 (December 15, 2021)
Edtstadler at General Affairs Council: Mandatory Vaccination is Necessary (November 24, 2021)
EU Support to Western Balkans as Repulsion against China and Turkey (October 6, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Western Balkans, Sustainable Energy, Sustainability, Nuclear Energy Industry, North Macedonia, Karoline Edtstadler, Germany, Federal Chancellery of Austria, EU European Union, EU Enlargement, EU Conference on the Future of Europe, EU Accession, EC European Commission, Democracy, COVID-19, Covid Mandatory Vaccination, Coronavirus, Anna Luehrmann, Albania
Featured