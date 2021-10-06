Sponsored Content
EU Support to Western Balkans as Repulsion against China and Turkey
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 15:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
European heads of state and government that make up the European Council, including Chancellor Kurz, met in Slovenia for informal talks and the Western Balkans Summit. In addition to other issues, the leaders discussed the accession of Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and Kosovo to the EU. Read more about what Kurz and the EU said about the enlargement process.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: "It is extremely important that the EU heads of state and government deal with the accession ambitions of the Western Balkan countries." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Arno Melicharek
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attended an informal meeting and the Western Balkans Summit in Slovenia with the rest of the heads of state or government that comprise the European Council. Kurz noted that this was the first physical meeting in this format since 2018. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content