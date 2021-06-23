EU Holds First Accession Conference with Serbia and Montenegro

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 08:40 ♦ (Vindobona)

At the General Affairs Council, which precedes the grand European Council, Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler has once again spoken out in favor of including Serbia and Montenegro in the EU. Other topics were the relations with Switzerland and the controversial Hungarian "anti-pedophile" law. Read more below.

Austrian Minister for European Affairs sees the future of Serbia and Montenegro in the EU. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Hans Hofer

Austrian Minister for European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler took part in the General Affairs Council (GAC) in Luxembourg, which worked on the preparations of the European Council on June 24 to June 25 in Brussels.

Conference on the Future and Western Balkans

"Last weekend was the start of the first plenary session of the Future Conference in…

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Demand for EU Accession of Western Balkans Finds EU Support (June 9)
EU Accession: "Without Stability in the Western Balkans, There can be no Stability in Europe" (June 6)
Austria Wants to Include Western Balkans for Green Passport (May 11)
Read More
Montenegro, Karoline Edtstadler, LGBTIQ, EU Conference on the Future of Europe, Hungary, EU European Union, EU Accession, EU - General Affairs Council, Serbia, Switzerland
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter