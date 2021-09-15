Sponsored Content
Western Balkans Conference in Wachau: Strengthened Cooperation Agreed
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:32 ♦ (Vindobona)
The defense ministers of the Western Balkan states–Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia–were invited to a conference in the Wachau Valley by Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner. At the conference, they discussed increasing security cooperation between the Western Balkans, the EU, and Austria, as well as EU accession for the Western Balkans.
Meeting of the defense ministers of the Western Balkan states and Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner in the Wachau Valley. / Picture: © Bundesheer / Carina Karlovits
