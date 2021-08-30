Western Balkans: Further Austrian Corona Solidarity Campaign for all Six States

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: August 30, 2021; 18:41 ♦ (Vindobona)

The final share of promised COVID-19 vaccines was delivered to Bosnia and Herzegovina, ending an EU solidarity campaign led by Austria. A total of 651,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturer BioNTech/Pfizer were provided to the six Western Balkan states: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "In a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe. It was therefore only logical that we supported our partners in the Western Balkans with urgently needed vaccines." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler (www.arne-mueseler.com) / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)

Western Balkans, Vaccines, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, EU European Union, COVID-19, Alexander Schallenberg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Coronavirus, Albania, 2019-nCov
