Western Balkans: Further Austrian Corona Solidarity Campaign for all Six States
The final share of promised COVID-19 vaccines was delivered to Bosnia and Herzegovina, ending an EU solidarity campaign led by Austria. A total of 651,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturer BioNTech/Pfizer were provided to the six Western Balkan states: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "In a pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe. It was therefore only logical that we supported our partners in the Western Balkans with urgently needed vaccines." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler (www.arne-mueseler.com) / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)
