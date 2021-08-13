UN Peacekeeping: Praise for Austrian Women and Men

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The United Nations thanked Austria for its support in peacekeeping operations and for the service and sacrifice of its military and police personnel deployed around the world under the flag of the United Nations.

The United Nations expressed its gratitude to Austria for its contribution to peacekeeping. / Picture: © UNIFIL - United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix thanked Austria for its strong support to United Nations Peacekeeping and for …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
CTBTO Has a New Executive Secretary (August 5)
Peace in Hard Times: Global Peace Photo Awards Ceremony (July 30)
Austria Remains Top of the World in SDG Performance (June 18)
What's the Buzz at the UN Headquarters in Vienna? (June 6)
Read More
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UNMIK - UN Mission in Kosovo, UNMIK - UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, UNIFIL - United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNFICYP - UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, UN United Nations, Peace, MINUSMA - UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINURSO - UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara, UNTSO - UN Truce Supervision Organization
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter