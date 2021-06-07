What's the Buzz at the UN Headquarters in Vienna?

Now, when strolling around the United Nations Headquarters in Vienna, you might be intrigued by a buzzing sound coming from the grounds of the Vienna International Center. But what is it and why is it there? Find out more below.

Some of nature's hardest workers will now be earning their living at Vienna International Center. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Around 50,000 honey bees will be living in the two beehives in the grounds of the Vienna International Center, while wild bees will use the available insect hotel. The installation will give a home to bees, one of the key pollinators in the Earth's ecosystem, threatened by pesticides and changing land use. …

