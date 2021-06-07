Sponsored Content
What's the Buzz at the UN Headquarters in Vienna?
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Now, when strolling around the United Nations Headquarters in Vienna, you might be intrigued by a buzzing sound coming from the grounds of the Vienna International Center. But what is it and why is it there? Find out more below.
Some of nature's hardest workers will now be earning their living at Vienna International Center. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
Around 50,000 honey bees will be living in the two beehives in the grounds of the Vienna International Center, while wild bees will use the available insect hotel. The installation will give a home to bees, one of the key pollinators in the Earth's ecosystem, threatened by pesticides and changing land use. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Anniversary Exhibition "Vienna International Center" (September 16, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content