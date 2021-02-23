Vienna International Center Provides Heating for Viennese Households

With a new energy recycling plant, the Vienna International Center's (VIC) air conditioning system can now provide heat for around 2,400 households in the near proximity. Waste heat of the VIC's cooling system will flow into the district heating system, which can save around 3,400 tons of CO2 each year.

Vienna International Center's cooling system now provides heat for more than 2,000 Viennese households. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

A new cooperation project between Wien Energie and the Vienna International Center (VIC) shows how energy revolution in the city can succeed.

Here, cold is turned into environmentally friendly heat.

Powerful air conditioning ensures that the 5,000 employees from more than 120 countries keep a cool head in the VIC. …

