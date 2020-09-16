Anniversary Exhibition "Vienna International Center"

More+Events ♦ Published: September 16, 2020; 15:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

The City of Vienna dedicates an entire exhibition in the Vienna City Hall to the over 40th anniversary of the Vienna International Center. The exhibition can be seen until October 30.

The United Nations in Vienna have surpassed their 40-year existence. / Picture: © UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna

An exhibition designed by the Municipal Directorate - Group "Europe and International Affairs" informs about the now more than 40th anniversary of the Vienna International Center and the work of the organizations based there.

It can be seen in the arcades of the Vienna City Hall until October 30, 2020 and in the Donauzentrum shopping center until October 25, 2020.

The freely accessible exhibition shows the history of the building complex, Austria's relations with the United Nations, the peace operations of the "Blue Helmets" and also provides information on the sustainable development goals of the UN and their implementation in Vienna.

The United Nations will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020. On June 26, 1945, the Charter of the UN was signed by its founding states. At the same time, Austria has been a member of the UN for 65 years.

Austria was admitted to the United Nations on December 14, 1955 and has been an active member of the work of the UN ever since.

Vienna plays an important role as one of the four official seats of the United Nations.

Since its opening on 23 August 1979, the Vienna International Center - also known as the "UNO-City" - has become a true landmark of Vienna. The international organizations based in Vienna are not only important for Vienna as an international place of dialogue, but also have a great economic importance for the city.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
The Collection Hahnloser Can Now Be Visited in the Albertina (August 27)
United Nations Charter Day: "75 Years After Its Foundation, We Need the UN More Than Ever." (June 26)
Museums of the City of Vienna Open Again (June 1)
Read More
Vienna City Hall - Wiener Rathaus, Vienna City Government - Magistrat der Stadt Wien, VIC Vienna International Centre, UNO City, UN United Nations, 75 Years United Nations
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Five New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 43 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter