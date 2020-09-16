Anniversary Exhibition "Vienna International Center"
The City of Vienna dedicates an entire exhibition in the Vienna City Hall to the over 40th anniversary of the Vienna International Center. The exhibition can be seen until October 30.
An exhibition designed by the Municipal Directorate - Group "Europe and International Affairs" informs about the now more than 40th anniversary of the Vienna International Center and the work of the organizations based there.
It can be seen in the arcades of the Vienna City Hall until October 30, 2020 and in the Donauzentrum shopping center until October 25, 2020.
The freely accessible exhibition shows the history of the building complex, Austria's relations with the United Nations, the peace operations of the "Blue Helmets" and also provides information on the sustainable development goals of the UN and their implementation in Vienna.
The United Nations will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2020. On June 26, 1945, the Charter of the UN was signed by its founding states. At the same time, Austria has been a member of the UN for 65 years.
Austria was admitted to the United Nations on December 14, 1955 and has been an active member of the work of the UN ever since.
Vienna plays an important role as one of the four official seats of the United Nations.
Since its opening on 23 August 1979, the Vienna International Center - also known as the "UNO-City" - has become a true landmark of Vienna. The international organizations based in Vienna are not only important for Vienna as an international place of dialogue, but also have a great economic importance for the city.