The Collection Hahnloser Can Now Be Visited in the Albertina
Until November 15 it is now possible to see the masterpieces from "Van Gogh, Cézanne, Matisse. Die Sammlung Hahnloser" in the Albertina. The exhibition can be visited daily and on Wednesday as well as on Friday even until 9pm.
The collection of Hahnloser with its pieces from Cézanne, van Gogh, Matisse, Hodler and Vallotton can be viewed in the Albertina until mid-November. The exhibition started already in spring however it had to close because of the Corona lockdown.
It is one of the most important private collections from the early 20th century.
The exhibition has now been open since August 27 and twelve pieces from Cézanne and eight from Van Gogh and Matisse each can be seen.
Master pieces like Bonnard's mirrow effect "Die Wanne", Cézannes self-portrait "Porträt des Künstlers", Van Gogh's "Sämann" and "Nachtcafé", Vallottons "Die Weiße und die Schwarze" as well as Maillols sculpture "Pomona" are exhibited.
Today, the private collection is owned mostly by the Hahnloser/Jaeglli Foundation and it includes paintings, sculptures and watercolors of Swiss and French modernism.
It was created by the couple Arthur and Hedy Hanhloser-Bühler and their artists friends from 1905 to 1936.
The exhibition in the Albertina can be visited daily from 10am to 6pm and Wednesday and Friday until 9pm.