United Nations Charter Day: "75 Years After Its Foundation, We Need the UN More Than Ever."
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: June 26, 2020; 21:33 ♦ (Vindobona)
The United Nations family in Vienna commemorated United Nations Charter Day at UN Headquarters in Vienna and pledged to work to address the shortcomings revealed by the COVID-19 crisis in our systems and social safety nets.
Ms. Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna thanked the Republic of Austria, represented by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, for its wise handling of the COVID 19 pandemic. / Picture: © UNIS United Nations Information Service / Picture cropped
Foreign Minister Schallenberg visited the UN City (VIC) on the occasion of Charter Day and the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. …
