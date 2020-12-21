Austria Ranks Fifth in Share of Renewable Energy Sources

In a newly published report by the European statistics office Eurostat, Austria is one of the most environmental-friendly EU member countries with regard to energy sources. Austria ranks fifth in a statistics that gathers data about the share of renewable energy sources in the total gross energy consumption of a country.

Austria ranks fifth in the EU with its share of renewable energy sources. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Molgreen / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

In the EU, 19.7% of gross energy consumption came from renewable sources in the previous year.

This is shown by current data from the EU statistics office Eurostat. …

