German Wind Farms Sold to Austrian Energy Provider
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Wien Energie managed to acquire 49 percent of the wind farm portfolio of the German Encavis in Austria. This deal will further reduce the CO2 emissions of the energy company and adds an additional 37 gigawatt hours of renewable energy for households in Vienna and the surrounding area.
In order to strengthen its share of renewable energy generation, Wien Energie has acquired wind farms from the German company Encavis. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Jürgen (Guerito) / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
The Austrian energy company "Wien Energie" has acquired 49 percent of the wind farm portfolio of the German Encavis in Austria.
The wind farms in question are "Pongratzer Kogel" and "Herrenstein" in Styria and "Zagersdorf" in Burgenland. …
