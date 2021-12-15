Advertise with Vindobona.org

Priorities of Austrian Foreign Policy in the Face of Numerous Global Challenges in 2022

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:38 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Foreign Policy Committee of the Austrian National Council recently met to discuss some of the major global challenges going into 2022. Read which issues they discussed and Austria's stance on them.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg believes that the Russian troop movements are “worrying,” but does not expect any immediate potential for conflict. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who recently returned to his old post after a brief stint as chancellor, reviewed some of the most pressing global challenges with the Foreign Policy Committee of the Austrian National Council and laid out where the Austrian government stands on them going into 2022.

Russia and Ukraine …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Offers to Build Bridges in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict (December 14)
Hostage Diplomacy: While Iran Nuclear Negotiations Are Underway in Vienna, Tehran Continues to Hold Two Austro-Iranians Captive (December 14)
International Organizations Continue to Favor Austria as Their Seat (December 13)
Read More
Women Issues, Western Balkans, Vaccines, Ukraine, Turkey, Terrorism, Sustainable Energy, Russia, Security, North Macedonia, Refugees, Migration, Iran, Immigration, Humanitarian Aid, Foreign Relations, Democracy, Diplomacy, EU Accession, EU European Union, Crimea, China, COVID-19, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Belarus, Alexander Schallenberg, Albania, Afghanistan, 2019-nCov
Featured
Meet the Russian Ambassador to Austria: H.E. Dmitrij Ljubinskij
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
U.S. Embassy Vienna: Biden Nominates Victoria Kennedy for Austria Ambassadorship
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Russian Embassy Vienna
A "Kennedy" Is to Become U.S. Ambassador to Vienna
Forum Österreich-Russland: New Austrian-Russian Friendship Society Founded
Embassy Building “Palais Nassau” in Russian Possession for 130 Years
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter