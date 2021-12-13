International Organizations Continue to Favor Austria as Their Seat

The hosting of international organizations is of great importance for Austrian foreign policy, secures 19,000 jobs and has a gross value added effect of € 1.35 billion per year.

A dynamic and forward-looking headquarters policy is a priority of Austria's foreign policy (Photo: Alexander Schallenberg in Brussels). / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Iran nuclear talks currently taking place between Iran and Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, as well as Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign representative, and indirectly also involving the USA, as well as the disarmament talks between the USA and Russia last summer are proof that Austria's role as a host of international conferences and as a venue for dialogue and multilateral diplomacy continues to be in demand and appreciated, …

