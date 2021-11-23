Saudi Center KAICIID's Relocation from Vienna to Lisbon Completed
The Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva and KAICIID Secretary General, Faisal bin Muaammar signed the Headquarters Agreement in Lisbon. Austria has one less international organization, while Portugal will now host nine international organizations. Faisal bin Muaammar has now completed his second term as planned. Ms. Elham Alshejni currently serves as the Interim Deputy Secretary General of KAICIID.
KAICIID Secretary General, Faisal Bin Muaammar, and Portugal Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva sign the Headquarters Agreement in Lisbon. / Picture: © KAICIID - King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Intl Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue / Elham Alshejni
The Headquarters Agreement that will allow the transfer of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) to Lisbon was recently signed by KAICIID Secretary General, Faisal bin Muaammar, and the Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva.
“With the announcement of KAICIID’s relocation to Lisbon, our organization is now entering a new era. While the host country for the Centre may change, our important mission of fostering interreligious dialogue and understanding around the world does not”, the Secretary General said, …
