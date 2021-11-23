Saudi Center KAICIID's Relocation from Vienna to Lisbon Completed

KAICIID Secretary General, Faisal Bin Muaammar, and Portugal Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva sign the Headquarters Agreement in Lisbon. / Picture: © KAICIID - King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Intl Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue / Elham Alshejni

The Headquarters Agreement that will allow the transfer of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) to Lisbon was recently signed by KAICIID Secretary General, Faisal bin Muaammar, and the Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva.

“With the announcement of KAICIID’s relocation to Lisbon, our organization is now entering a new era. While the host country for the Centre may change, our important mission of fostering interreligious dialogue and understanding around the world does not”, the Secretary General said, …