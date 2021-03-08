Sponsored Content
King Abdullah Center Will Officially Leave Vienna
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) will officially leave Austria. After rumours of a possible reallocation, the Secretary General of KAICIID Faisal bin Muaammar has now announced that the Center is looking for a new location.
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) will officially leave Vienna and Austria seeking to move to a different location. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), founded in 2012, is leaving Vienna. This was announced by the Secretary General of KAICIID, Faisal bin Muaammar.
The decision was taken unanimously by all parties involved, he said. Rumors about the withdrawal from Austria already existed last June. At that time, there was talk of Geneva as a likely new location. …
