King Abdullah Center Will Officially Leave Vienna

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) will officially leave Austria. After rumours of a possible reallocation, the Secretary General of KAICIID Faisal bin Muaammar has now announced that the Center is looking for a new location.

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID) will officially leave Vienna and Austria seeking to move to a different location. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), founded in 2012, is leaving Vienna. This was announced by the Secretary General of KAICIID, Faisal bin Muaammar.

The decision was taken unanimously by all parties involved, he said. Rumors about the withdrawal from Austria already existed last June. At that time, there was talk of Geneva as a likely new location. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Human Rights Violations: King Abdullah Center Moves from Vienna to Geneva (June 19, 2020)
OFID - Austria Headquarters Agreement Updated (June 2, 2020)
Closure of Controversial King Abdullah Center in Vienna Decided (June 13, 2019)
Read More
Vienna, Saudi Arabia, KAICIID - King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Intl Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, Jewish Community, Islam, Human Rights, Faisal Bin Muaammar, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter