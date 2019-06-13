Closure of Controversial King Abdullah Center in Vienna Decided

The KAICIID - King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue at Schottenring 21, 1010 Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl [CC BY-SA 3.0]

During the first National Council meeting of the new government under Brigitte Bierlein it was decided to close the King Abdullah Centre in Vienna.

The proposal was submitted by the Liste JETZT.

Peter Pilz pointed out the fate of a Saudi youth who was now facing the death penalty due to his participation in a street demonstration at the age of ten.

The motion for a resolution initiated by him and tabled jointly with the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the Freedom Party (FPÖ), calling for the closure of the King Adullah Centre, was adopted by a majority with the votes of the Social Democrats (SPÖ), the Freedom Party (FPÖ) and Liste JETZT.

Pilz used most of his speech to draw attention to the case of 18-year-old Murtaja Qureiris, who is facing execution in Saudi Arabia. His great "crime" was that at the age of ten he took part in a demonstration for human rights.

"While many in Austria are proud of the fact that students take to the streets every Friday to protest against climate change, in Saudi Arabia children are imprisoned and - as soon as they reach adulthood - killed."

Pilz appealed to the members of parliament that this was so incomprehensible that Austria urgently needed to send a clear and unambiguous signal.

In a motion for a resolution initiated by Pilz, he called on the Federal Government to withdraw from the agreement establishing the International King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Centre and to terminate the corresponding agreement on the official seat of government.

"Those who have children arrested, tortured and murdered cannot be partners in a "dialogue" on human rights and religious freedom. In addition, all politically and diplomatically available means should be used to prevent the execution of Murtaja Qureiris and to obtain his release," concluded Peter Pilz.

The Foreign Ministry meanwhile confirmed that the clear decision of the National Council must be implemented.

The new Foreign Minister Schallenberg confirmed that the examination of all legally necessary steps had already been commissioned and that the implementation would take place without damage to Austria's foreign policy interests and within the framework of international practice.

According to ORF, President Alexander Van der Bellen took note of the decision, pointing out that the closure was "a somewhat more complicated matter".

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) also spoke out in favour of closure and withdrawal, but submitted its own motion.

It spoke in favour of a new centre, for example under the auspices of the UN, which would also be located in Austria and would be dedicated to inter-religious dialogue.

The Centre has been controversial on the domestic political front for years.

In 2015 it triggered a coalition crisis between the then governing parties ÖVP and SPÖ.

At that time it was about KAICIID's refusal to condemn a draconian punishment against the Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who had fought for religious freedom.

The then Federal Chancellor Werner Faymann had threatened to close the centre, whereupon the ÖVP accused him of jeopardising Austria's reputation.

The KAICIID itself reacted with extreme concern about the decision and published various press releases.

In the message of Faisal bin Muaammar, Secretary General, it says:

"We are of course very concerned at this development, which has arisen in part because of the increasingly heated nature of Austrian pre-election politics. We are assessing the legal and practical implications and we will update as and when the picture becomes clearer. Whatever the case, any process arising from this move will take a long time to play out."

The Board of Directors of KAICIID meanwhile issued the following statement:

"The Board of Directors of KAICIID note with extreme concern recent political manoeuvres in Austria aimed at withdrawing the country from the Centre’s Council of Parties.

KAICIID’s constitution and governance, of which Austria is an integral part, designates it as an intergovernmental body with no entitlement, legally or operationally, to intervene in the domestic affairs of any state.

The Chaplain of Christ Church in Vienna, Reverend Canon Patrick Curran: 2 members of our congregation are employed by KAICIID & both are people of integrity.

KAICIID is not an embassy, or NGO, or in any way the policy arm of any state, including Saudi Arabia. It is not a sinister extension of any state’s influence or strategies. Intergovernmental status is vital to the Centre’s mission to promote interreligious dialogue, and a pre-requisite for executing its work in some of the most troubled regions of the globe.

Chairman of the Initiative of Austrian Muslims, Tarafa Baghajati: KAICIID does a good job & has developed positively... to practical & sustainable projects. The Centre supports the Muslim Jewish Leadership Council in Europe.

As the Austrian political scene becomes more heated ahead of impending elections, KAICIID is all too easily inserted into political and social narratives that are completely divorced from its status and mission.

The Centre’s record speaks for itself - thousands of people trained globally in interreligious and intercultural dialogue; thousands of hours of work towards reconciliation and understanding in regions torn asunder by instability; a long track record in using its unaffiliated convening and mediatory status to help governments, intergovernmental agencies, civil society groups and NGOs to consider interreligious dialogue as a means to achieving social stability and prosperity.

Members of the KAICIID-supported Peaceful Myanmar Initiative: Our collaboration with KAICIID has enabled us to take a step closer in the right direction... promoting dialogue between religious communities in Myanmar.

This is what is jeopardised by this move towards de-recognition of the Centre. To misunderstand this amounts to a wilful ignoring of basic facts and outcomes, revealed easily through even the most basic research of the Centre’s activities. We invite the Centre’s detractors to consider its programmes and operations, its founding mission, its record to date, before arriving at any conclusion as to its worth in the field of human dialogue."