Khashoggi Case: Austria Increases Pressure on Saudi Arabia
Published: October 22, 2018; 11:00 · (Vindobona)
The Austrian Foreign Ministry is now having the legal status of the controversial King Abdullah Centre (KAICIID) reviewed. The Centre has been criticised by representatives of civil society who are concerned with Saudi Arabia's poor human-rights record in fears that the KAICIID would in fact be misused by founding member and chief financier Saudi Arabia as a bridge-head for spreading Wahhabism in Austria and Europe.
Conference room of the King Abdullah Centre (KAICIID): "Comprehensive clarification in the Khashoggi case is still necessary!" / Picture: © Vindobona
The Centre, which is also known as KAICIID - König-Abdullah-Zentrum für interreligiösen und interkulturellen Dialog (King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue) is a cross-national organisation founded by Saudi Arabia, Austria and Spain, with the Vatican as its observing founding member.
The centre at Palais Sturany on…
