Karin Kneissl at the Foreign Affairs Council - Khashoggi, Libya, Venezuela and the Eastern Partnership
Published: October 16, 2018; 12:07 · (Vindobona)
Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl met with Federica Mogherini and the other EU Foreign Ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg to discuss the situation in Libya, migration issues, the EU's Eastern Partnership, and the case of the missing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Foreign ministers discussed the most pressing issues on the international agenda; among them the case of the missing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
On 15 October 2018, the 28 EU Foreign Ministers met for the regular Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.
In addition to topics such as the situation in Libya, the Central African Republic and Venezuela, migration issues were also discussed with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.
