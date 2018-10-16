Karin Kneissl at the Foreign Affairs Council - Khashoggi, Libya, Venezuela and the Eastern Partnership

Foreign ministers discussed the most pressing issues on the international agenda; among them the case of the missing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

On 15 October 2018, the 28 EU Foreign Ministers met for the regular Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

In addition to topics such as the situation in Libya, the Central African Republic and Venezuela, migration issues were also discussed with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

The FAC Foreign Affairs Council (Rat für Auswärtige Angelegenheiten) is…