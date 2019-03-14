Iraqi Expert Roundtable in Vienna - How to Reconstruct the City of Mosul?

Round table meeting on the reconstruction of the City of Mosul as a "historic moment" for reconstruction of Iraq. / Picture: © Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC)

Recently the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Austria and the Austrian Society of Engineers and Architects invited to an exclusive “Expert’s Round Table on the Reconstruction of the City of Mosul”.

Mosul is a major city in northern Iraq, located some 400 km north of Baghdad. Mosul stands on the west bank of the…