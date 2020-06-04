OFID - Austria Headquarters Agreement Updated

OrganizationsInternational Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:11 ♦ (Vindobona)

An amendment to the Headquarters Agreement between the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and Austria in respect of the privileges and immunities granted therein has revised the 1981 Convention.

Headquarters Agreement with OFID - OPEC Fund for International Development has finally been updated. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Niels Elgaard Larsen [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

International agreements and resolutions have recently been on the agenda of the National Council. These included a change in the headquarters agreement between Austria and the OPEC Fund for International Development. …

