Sponsored Content
OFID - Austria Headquarters Agreement Updated
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:11 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
An amendment to the Headquarters Agreement between the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and Austria in respect of the privileges and immunities granted therein has revised the 1981 Convention.
Headquarters Agreement with OFID - OPEC Fund for International Development has finally been updated. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Niels Elgaard Larsen [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
International agreements and resolutions have recently been on the agenda of the National Council. These included a change in the headquarters agreement between Austria and the OPEC Fund for International Development. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
The OPEC Fund OFID Has A New Director-General (November 22, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
CTBTO PrepCom - Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Headquarters, OPEC Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OFID OPEC Fund for International Development, UN United Nations, Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Alexander Schallenberg, Headquarters Agreement, KAICIID - King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Intl Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue
Featured
Sponsored Content