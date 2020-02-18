Sponsored Content
Headquarters Agreement with OPEC Fund Limits Privileges and Immunities
Organizations › International Organizations ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:50
An amendment to the Headquarters Agreement between Austria and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is intended to bring the 1981 Convention up to date and comparable with modern Headquarters Agreements.
Headquarters Agreement with OFID - OPEC Fund for International Development at Vienna's Parkring 8 will be updated. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Niels Elgaard Larsen [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]
The adaptations made to the Headquarters Agreement with the Fund by the Protocol of Amendment are based on the standards of the more recent Headquarters Agreements that Austria has concluded with other comparable international organisations such as the UN, CTBTO or OSCE, and do not go beyond the privileges and immunities granted therein.

