The OPEC Fund OFID Has A New Director-General

New OFID Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa / Picture: © OFID OPEC Fund for International Development

Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa has assumed office as Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of OFID at the institution’s Vienna headquarters.

Elected at OFID’s June 2018 Ministerial Council meeting, the highest policy making body of the Vienna-based international development organization, Dr. Alkhalifa replaces Suleiman J Al-Herbish, who served three terms as OFID…