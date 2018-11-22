Sponsored
The OPEC Fund OFID Has A New Director-General

Published: Yesterday; 16:33 · (Vindobona)

Saudi Arabian national Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa has taken over the post of Director-General of the OFID (OPEC Fund for International Development) from his predecessor Suleiman J Al-Herbish at the former Palais Deutschmeister at Vienna's Parkring 8. His task is to implement OFID's objective, which is to reinforce financial cooperation between OPEC Member Countries and other developing countries, by providing financial support to the latter for their socioeconomic development.

New OFID Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa / Picture: © OFID OPEC Fund for International Development

Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa has assumed office as Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of OFID at the institution’s Vienna headquarters.

Elected at OFID’s June 2018 Ministerial Council meeting, the highest policy making body of the Vienna-based international development organization, Dr. Alkhalifa replaces Suleiman J Al-Herbish, who served three terms as OFID…

