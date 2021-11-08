Vienna as a Center of Diplomacy: Bid for Another International Organization

The IVI - International Vaccine Institute (Deutsch: Internationales Impfstoffinstitut) is a non-profit international organization dedicated to the research, development and delivery of safe, effective and affordable vaccines to improve public health worldwide.

The IVI was established in 1997, originally at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The institute is based in Seoul, South Korea.

The IVI is financed by membership fees as well as third-party funding from foundations (such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, etc.), and special contributions from member countries. …