Vienna as a Center of Diplomacy: Bid for Another International Organization

Vienna is bidding to become the European headquarters of the International Vaccine Institute, which has been based in Seoul since 1997 and is responsible for distributing vaccines to developing countries. The aim is to further strengthen Vienna as the official seat of international organizations. Cost: Fifteen million euros within 5 years. Learn more about the background, the plan and the financing of this initiative.

International Vaccine Institute (IVI) Headquarters in Seoul, Republic of Korea. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Mccannc, CC BY-SA 4.0

The IVI - International Vaccine Institute (Deutsch: Internationales Impfstoffinstitut) is a non-profit international organization dedicated to the research, development and delivery of safe, effective and affordable vaccines to improve public health worldwide.

The IVI was established in 1997, originally at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The institute is based in Seoul, South Korea.

The IVI is financed by membership fees as well as third-party funding from foundations (such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, etc.), and special contributions from member countries. …

