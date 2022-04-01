Sponsored Content
Security in the Western Balkans: North Macedonia's EU Accession as Stronghold against Putin's Aggression
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:37 ♦ (Vindobona)
North Macedonia is one of the prospective countries to enter the European Union. Austrian Minister of European Affairs Karoline Edtstadler visited the country and met with Head of Government Dimitar Kovačevski for talks.
Austria wants to promote an easier accession for North Macedonia in the European integration. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
North Macedonia signed its Association Agreement with the European Union in 2001. The country is trying to become a member of the EU for 20 years. Austria wants to promote an easier accession for the Western Balkan states in the European integration.
Austria and Northern Macedonia have maintained relations since the times of Yugoslavia. The two countries have bilateral treaties…
Effects of the Ukraine War and Perspectives for the Western Balkans from an Austrian Perspective (March 31)
