NATO and EU Military Committee Meet Regarding Western Balkans
Sponsored Content
A joint meeting of the NATO Military Committee and the European Union Military Committee was held to discuss the current security situation in the Western Balkans as well as the EU's ongoing Operation Althea. In the context of the Russian military aggression on Ukraine, stability in the Balkans increases in importance.
The NATO and EU Military Committee met in a joint format to discuss Western Balkans. / Picture: © NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization
The Russian invasion of Ukraine opened up new issues regarding stability in the Western Balkans. For Russia, it is important to strengthen its influence in the Balkans. Western sanctions against Russia, particularly against the energy sector, will cripple Russia's economy, making it all the more important for Russian foreign policy to acquire new leverage. When Europe finds a way to get energy independence from Russia, Russia will be left without any leverage and bare hands. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria for a Strategic Orientation of the EU Towards a Common Army and Away from Coal, Oil and Gas (March 24)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Western Balkans, Ukraine, Serbia, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Rosneft, Oil Industry, NATO, Karl Nehammer, Josep Borrell, Germany, Gazprom, Gas Industry, EU Military Committee, EU European Union, Energy Industry, EC European Commission, China, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock