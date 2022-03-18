Advertise with Vindobona.org

Western Balkans Trip for New Momentum against Destabilization by Russia and China

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Balkans were plagued by war 30 years ago. When Yugoslavia collapsed, the first war in Europe after World War II occurred. A policy of stability in this region is particularly important, especially in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Recently Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer as well as many other European politicians have traveled to the Balkan states to talk to the most important politicians and dignitaries. The EU and the U.S. have long been the central players in the Western Balkans and want to counter Russia's and China's influence in the region.

Austrian Chancelor Nehammer (l.) and Serbian President Vučić (r.) / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The Balkans were plagued by war 30 years ago. When Yugoslavia collapsed, the first war in Europe after World War II occurred. The consequences of the wars in former Yugoslavia are still felt today in the successor countries.

That is why a policy of stability in this region is particularly important, especially in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as Russia's policies in general, may also have destabilizing effects on the Balkans. China's policies also threaten to be destabilizing for the region.…

